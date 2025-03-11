Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

XAR opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $181.39.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.