Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,207,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 745% from the average daily volume of 142,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

