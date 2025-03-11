Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 31,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,779. The stock has a market cap of $327.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Astria Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATXS shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

