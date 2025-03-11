ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Price Down 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 20,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 17.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.38% of ATI Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

