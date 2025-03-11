Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,346.70. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $193,276.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,970.20. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,571 shares of company stock worth $1,473,876. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AESI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

