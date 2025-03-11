AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 678.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,715,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,245,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,971,000 after acquiring an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,153,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,513,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $216.55 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

