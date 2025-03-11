Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.27 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

