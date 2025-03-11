Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $9.22 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $256.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

