Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $32,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,242,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after purchasing an additional 542,698 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

