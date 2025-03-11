Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $3.88 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after buying an additional 870,858 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,726,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,054,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,261,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,906,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

