Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 3,624 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 2.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 862.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

