Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,573,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 135.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.