Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

