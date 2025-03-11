B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz Sells 27,862 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$108,383.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62.24. This trade represents a 99.94 % decrease in their position.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.84.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.01.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.