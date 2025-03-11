Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.73 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 113.60 ($1.46). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 114.20 ($1.47), with a volume of 438,815 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

