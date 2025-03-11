Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Trading Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.