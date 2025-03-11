Banco Santander S.A. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.6 %

AWK opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

