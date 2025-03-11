Banco Santander S.A. Has $225,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $467.37 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.50 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $517.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

