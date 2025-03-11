Banco Santander S.A. Has $304,000 Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 43.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

RealReal Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of REAL opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $568.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. On average, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,306. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

