Banco Santander S.A. Invests $424,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.