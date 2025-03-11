Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,281 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $82,071,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,100,000 after buying an additional 491,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,095,000 after acquiring an additional 485,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,757,000 after acquiring an additional 354,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PPG opened at $114.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.15 and a one year high of $145.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

