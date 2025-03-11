Banco Santander S.A. Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Carrier Global by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,957,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CARR opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

