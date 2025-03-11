Banco Santander S.A. Sells 47,120 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,120 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 10.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.