Banco Santander S.A. Sells 944 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Hess by 22.7% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

