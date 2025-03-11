Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 686 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,951,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

