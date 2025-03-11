Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $110.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

