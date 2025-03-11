Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $594,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,191.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.