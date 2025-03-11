Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $847,000 Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Samsara were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $2,217,378.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,007,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,081,247.04. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $487,236.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,839,991.28. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,396 shares of company stock worth $58,904,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.