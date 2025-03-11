Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day moving average is $221.55. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $191.56 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.