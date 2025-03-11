Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FER

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.