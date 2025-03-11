Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 693 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,677,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 178,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 79,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

