Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.