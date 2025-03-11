Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,777 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Prologis were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Prologis by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 114,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

PLD opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

