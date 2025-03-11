Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.