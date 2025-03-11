Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 6.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

