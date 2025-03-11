Best Apparel Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, NIKE, and PDD are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the shares of companies that design, manufacture, and sell clothing, footwear, and accessories. Their performance is closely tied to consumer trends, fashion cycles, and economic conditions, making them a dynamic segment within the broader consumer discretionary market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $26.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $938.00. 1,679,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $989.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.88. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $416.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,528,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. The stock has a market cap of $710.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $497.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. NIKE has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $102.49.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.15. 3,520,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. PDD has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

