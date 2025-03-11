Best Cannabis Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Tilray, Turning Point Brands, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis products, including both medicinal and recreational varieties. Due to the evolving legal and regulatory landscapes, these stocks can exhibit higher volatility and risk while also offering unique growth opportunities in an emerging market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,505,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,795,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Tilray has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $59.04. 103,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.75. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07.

