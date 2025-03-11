BGSF (BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BGSF opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.51. BGSF has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

