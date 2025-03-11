Bicara Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCAX) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Bicara Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 12th. Bicara Therapeutics had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

BCAX stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.