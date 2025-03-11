Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.8 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $710.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

In related news, SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $26,693.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,689.92. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $44,632.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,233.82. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,932 shares of company stock valued at $512,511 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

