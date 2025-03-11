Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2,548.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,448,000 after buying an additional 10,615,491 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $67,323,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,563,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,623 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,640,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $24,345,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.52 million. Analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is currently 88.76%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

