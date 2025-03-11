Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

Oracle, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Globant, Bit Origin, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are involved in developing, utilizing, or investing in blockchain technology. These companies span various industries—from finance to logistics—and their performance can be closely tied to the advancements and adoption of blockchain-based solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.54. 14,414,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,878,247. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $398.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 9,476,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,677,315. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,998,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 4.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,893,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,937,762. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,987,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Bit Origin has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 1,497,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,126. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Read More