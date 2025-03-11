Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 9.2% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.35. General Electric has a twelve month low of $130.38 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

