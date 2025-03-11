Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,715,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 604.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.08. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

