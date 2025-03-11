BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, Zacks reports. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.