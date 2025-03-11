Briaud Financial Planning Inc Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

