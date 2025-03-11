Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,882,000 after acquiring an additional 404,942 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,084,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 95,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,886.9% in the 4th quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 72,420 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JTEK opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $936.38 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.28.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

