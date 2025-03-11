Briaud Financial Planning Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 258.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $3,197,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 603,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 496,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.