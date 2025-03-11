Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

RIO stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

