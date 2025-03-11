Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,098,000 after buying an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,356,000 after buying an additional 178,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,244,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,504,126 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.51 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

